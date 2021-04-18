A Martinsville man is dead after he was shot in the chest during an argument

A Martinsville man is dead and a Bassett man is in jail facing murder charges after an argument turned deadly in Henry County on Saturday night.

The 911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 8:42 p.m. that indicated a person had been shot at 1163 Jarrett Drive in Bassett, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies found Kaleb Tremaine Greene, 24, of Maple Street in Martinsville lying on the floor inside the house. He was dead and had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, whose address was that house at 1136 Jarrett Drive, was outside that residence when deputies arrived, and he was taken into custody, the release said.

Investigators said they determined that Greene was visiting the house and had gotten into an argument with Dillard and that Dillard had produced a firearm and shot Greene.

Dillard and Green were acquainted with each other, the release said, but the release didn't say what their relationship was or why they might have been arguing. The type of weapon used and the number of shots fired also were not disclosed.