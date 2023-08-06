A Martinsville man is in the Henry County jail on charges of stabbing two people at a birthday party.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. Sunday the 911 Communications Center received a call in reference to stabbing injuries that had occurred at 40 Stanley Court in Collinsville and a person with a knife had fled the scene, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.

Deputies and investigators responded and found three adults with multiple stab wounds. Aderli Lopez had stab wounds to both of his arms and Miguel Bonilla had multiple stab wounds to his chest and rib cage. Both Lopez and Bonilla were airlifted to an undisclosed Virginia hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Maria Carabajal had a cut to her arm and she was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health in Martinsville, the release stated.

Martinsville police officers assisted deputies in locating a person alleged to have left the scene and located Franky Uribe Merchan, 28, of the 600 block of Forest Street in Martinsville on Endless Road in Collinsville with a cut to his back and a head injury. Merchan was transported to Sovah Health in Martinsville for treatment and when he was released he was charged with three counts of malicious wounding, the release stated.

Investigators determined that Lopez and Merchan began arguing at a birthday party for a mutual friend on Stanley Court when Merchan allegedly went to his vehicle, retrieved a knife, and then stabbed Lopez and Bonilla. Carabajal attempted to intervene and stop the altercation, but was injured in the process, the release stated.

Due to a language barrier, police say they were unable to determine the exact age of the victims. Merchan was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.