An arrest has been made in a 2016 murder in Henry County.

Kenneth Edward Gearhart, who is serving a 95-year sentence in Keen Mountain Correctional Facility in Oakwood for drug-related convictions, was charged Monday in the murder of Everett Odell Bivins Jr.

Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis and Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the news.

Nester said he would not be able to comment on the facts of the case or specifically what led to an arrest after seven years. Davis added that the information they would be allowed to share at this point would be “very limited” in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

“There was no shining light moment. The work that this office and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has put into it in the past seven years culminated in the indictments through continuous analysis of forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses and things like that,” Davis said.

Henry County deputies found the badly decomposed remains of what was determined to be the body of Bivins along a wood line at an abandoned house at 5176 Appalachian Drive in Fieldale on Aug. 8, 2016, after responding to a call to the 911 Communications Center.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke determined the manner of death to be a homicide.

Bivins was last seen seven days prior to his body being found and he was officially reported missing three days before deputies found the remains on the property at the abandoned house.

“We diligently investigated this case, but eventually, we stopped receiving leads and tips,” Davis said. “Our investigators never let this case rest and relentlessly pursued what information we had. Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester is an invaluable partner to this office and he offered additional resources and invested his time into this investigation.”

A Henry County grand jury indicted Gearheart on charges of aggravated murder of a witness, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Gearheart was convicted of 14 drug distribution charges in Henry County in 2019 and was sentenced to 203 years with an active term of 95 years.

If convicted of the new charges, Nester said Gearheart would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.