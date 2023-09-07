The Henry County Sheriff's Office descended upon a residence in the 6600 block of Stones Dairy Road in Bassett on Thursday morning where drugs and guns were seized and one arrest is pending.

Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis said the SWAT Team and narcotics officers executed a search warrant at the residence.

"As a result, we've located a substantial quantity of narcotics and firearms," said Davis. "We have one individual in custody at this time and he'll be charged with firearms and drug-related charges.

No information as to the specific charges, or the identity of the individual taken into custody had been available, but will be released after the charges have been filed and the person has been processed.

Said Davis: "Anytime you take a drug dealer off the street, the community is always a little safe and we encourage our community members, if the have information about drug-related crimes, to please call in and let us know so we can begin an investigation and ultimately end up in their driveway like we are this morning."