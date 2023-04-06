A woman is in a Roanoke hospital after being shot in Martinsville early this morning.

The Martinsville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 4:23 a.m. and found a 45-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound at Maplewood Apartments, 1446 W. Fayette Street. The woman was airlifted to a Roanoke Hospital according to Martinsville Public Information Officer Kendall Davis.

Police say they arrested an adult male at the scene for unrelated charges and that person is being held without bond.

Investigators are interviewing the man that was taken into custody and processing the scene this morning, Davis stated in a release.

It was not made clear whether the woman's injuries were life-threatening, which hospital she was taken to, the identity of the man that was arrested, or what charges were filed against the man.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Lt. Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320. Police say they believe there is no further danger to the public related to this crime.