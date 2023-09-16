A Martinsville man is in the Patrick County Jail on charges of assaulting a man and robbing him.

Darryle Theodore Hand Jr., 48, of Hundley Street in Martinsville was arrested in Bassett during the early morning hours on Saturday after an assault and robbery occurred in Patrick County.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in a release that Hand was arrested in Bassett after it was learned that Kenneth Maple of Navy Lane in Martinsville was injured and robbed on Friday at a residence on Egg Farm Road in Patrick County.

Deputies determined that Hand allegedly assaulted Maple, causing severe facial and head injuries to Maple and then took undisclosed items from him, a release stated. Maple was flown to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke where he is listed in serious condition.

After the assault, Hand was driven away from the scene by an unknown man. The Patrick County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the identity of the unknown person, the release stated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Smith confidentially at 276-692-7012 or Inv. Jason Kruse at 276-692-5123.

Patrick County deputies were assisted with the arrest of Hand by the Henry County Sheriff's Office and Hand is being held without bail in the Patrick County jail.