The chase of a stolen vehicle ended on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville Sunday evening with the arrest of two people from Danville.

Martinsville Police Chief Rob Fincher said his officers received an alert of a Nissan Altima coming through Martinsville that had been reported as stolen from Danville.

"After confirming the vehicle as stolen, our officers attempted a traffic stop on Memorial Boulevard as it approached the city limits going toward Commonwealth Boulevard," Fincher said. "The vehicle fled to Lowe's [Home Improvement on Commonwealth Boulevard], then back out toward Memorial Boulevard when, in front of the Hollywood Cinema entrance, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and struck another vehicle in the rear."

The stolen vehicle then struck a concrete bank and flipped over. Police officers ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and as three were being detained, a fourth person got out of the vehicle and ran away, Fincher said.

Jinez Larry-Darnell Hairston, 20, of Danville ran from the crash on Commonwealth Boulevard near its intersection with Hollywood Boulevard and Martinsville Police Officer Matteu Harper gave chase.

"Officer Harper grabbed Jinez Hairston as he ran by and a struggle ensued, dislocating Officer Harper's finger," Fincher said. "Jinez Hairston was gripping a bag at the time of arrest which contained three firearms, one of which had the serial numbers filed off. A 17- year-old juvenile from Danville was the driver of the vehicle."

The juvenile was charged with attempting to elude police, possession of stolen property, and driving without a license and sent to the W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Center in Danville.

Hairston was charged with obstruction of justice, three counts of illegal possession of a concealed weapon, remove or alter serial numbers on a firearm and assault on a law enforcement officer. Hairston was jailed in the Martinsville City Jail.

"Three other individuals, which were passengers in the vehicle, were taken into custody, interviewed and released to relatives," Fincher said.

Earlier last week, Fincher said his department had been dealing with a rash of vehicle thefts involving juveniles.

"There is a national crime trend where it is shown on social media how to steal certain cars and it has found its way to Martinsville," Fincher told members of Martinsville City Council on July 11. "For anyone that owns a 2017 or later Kia with a key ignition system, lock your doors and try to park so the car is blocked by another vehicle."

Multiple news organizations have reported a sharp uptick in vehicle thefts linked to viral video posted to TikTok and other social media platforms, that teach people how to start a car with USB cables that exploit a security vulnerability in some models that lack engine immobilizers.

"We've recovered all of them [stolen vehicles] and some of them were damaged and for the majority of these thefts, the doors were unlocked," Fincher said. "All it takes is a screwdriver and a USB jump drive to steal a car."

The Henry County Sheriff's Office assisted the Martinsville Police with the incident and Fincher said the Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.