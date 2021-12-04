Axton family charged with fraud scheme against the government

On May 11, 2020, the $20,833 PPP check was deposited at Well Fargo in a joint checking account held by Pamela and Kenneth Ziglar and on the same day, the Ziglars and Weese opened a business checking account at Carter Bank and Trust under the name “Five Z’s Auto Transport,” the indictment states.

The indictment notes that Weese was the Ziglars’ daughter and not an employee of Five Z’s Auto Transport. In fact, she was employed at Carter Bank and Trust, where the account was opened.

On May 19, eight days after the business account was opened, Pamela Ziglar filed with the VEC an online application claiming pandemic unemployment benefits on her own behalf, according to the indictment.

She stated she was self-employed as a truck driver or car transporter and had been the owner of Five Z’s Auto Transport since Oct. 1, 1999, worked over 40 hours per week and earned a gross salary of $8,000 per month, but had become unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the indictment states.

Just as in her husband’s case, the information was recertified weekly until she had received at least $12,302, according to the indictment.