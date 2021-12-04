Axton family charged with fraud scheme against the government

An Axton family is facing federal charges of defrauding the government of over $200,000 in COVID-19 relief money and unemployment benefits.
Records on file with the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office in Abingdon claim Pamela R. Ziglar, her husband, Kenneth D. Ziglar, and their daughter, Melody Z. Weese, “developed a scheme” to “file fraudulent claims for funds authorized by various programs under the CARES Act.”
The indictment, filed with the U.S. District Court Danville Division and dated Oct. 25, claims between April 1, 2020 and the present, the Ziglars and their daughter “conspired to file fraudulent applications, by means of false and fraudulent representations,” for Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans, unemployment funds and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) grants.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt and only presents one side of the case.
Kenneth Ziglar was a sole operator of a vehicle transport truck and employed by Pasha Auto Trucking LLC as a sub-contracted truck driver from 2017 until August 2020, the indictment states.
On or about April 1, 2020, Pamela Ziglar submitted an online application through the Small Business Administration for an EIDL in the amount of $150,000 under a company name of Five Z’s Auto Transport, the indictment states.
The indictment claims Pamela Ziglar lied on the application by stating she was the owner and sole proprietor of the business since its creation on Nov. 1, 1999, and the company had three employees.
Then, on April 8, 2020, Pamela Ziglar submitted an online application for a PPP loan under Five Z’s through Kabbage, Inc., a loan processing company, listing three employees on the application. A loan for $20,833 was approved on May 8, 2020, the indictment states.
The following day, on May 9, 2020, Pamela and Kenneth Ziglar filed with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) for pandemic related unemployment benefits on Kenneth Ziglar’s behalf and again lied on the application, the indictment states.
Kenneth Ziglar stated in the application that he “was not working at the time the claim was filed, was employed by his wife, had gross earnings for the week of the claim in the amount of $1,700, and had his hours reduced on May 9, 2020 as a result of COVID,” the indictment stated.
Pandemic unemployment benefits were paid weekly, so each week the Ziglars would recertify the same information until they had received payments of at least $12,760, according to the indictment.
“Upon approval, Kenneth D. Ziglar received from the VEC a monetary determination letter and PIN code mailed to his home in Axton, Virginia via United States Postal service,” the indictment states.
On May 11, 2020, the $20,833 PPP check was deposited at Well Fargo in a joint checking account held by Pamela and Kenneth Ziglar and on the same day, the Ziglars and Weese opened a business checking account at Carter Bank and Trust under the name “Five Z’s Auto Transport,” the indictment states.
The indictment notes that Weese was the Ziglars’ daughter and not an employee of Five Z’s Auto Transport. In fact, she was employed at Carter Bank and Trust, where the account was opened.
On May 19, eight days after the business account was opened, Pamela Ziglar filed with the VEC an online application claiming pandemic unemployment benefits on her own behalf, according to the indictment.
She stated she was self-employed as a truck driver or car transporter and had been the owner of Five Z’s Auto Transport since Oct. 1, 1999, worked over 40 hours per week and earned a gross salary of $8,000 per month, but had become unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the indictment states.
Just as in her husband’s case, the information was recertified weekly until she had received at least $12,302, according to the indictment.
Then on May 27, 2020 the SBA approved the EIDL application, and Pamela Ziglar signed a promissory note and security agreement with the SBA that same day, the indictment states.
Two days later, on May 29, 2020, the Ziglars received an initial $3,000 grant and on June 1, 2020, they received a disbursement of $149,900 from the approved EIDL loan, according to the indictment.
Both checks were deposited into the Ziglars’ joint checking account at Wells Fargo, the indictment states, and on June 3, 2020, Pamela Ziglar transferred $150,000 to the recently opened Carter Bank & Trust account.
The federal indictment contends the Ziglars used the PPP and EIDL money to “fund lifestyle expenses including groceries, fuel, general shopping, fast food purchases, and two separate family vacations” and was “not used for the purposes required by either the PPP or EIDL programs.
On June 5, 2020 Pamela Ziglar wrote three separate checks to herself, her husband and her daughter for $5,000 each, the indictment states.
The memo section of all three checks had “5/12/20-5/31/20 Pay” on them, according to the indictment.
The indictment states that Weese advised her mother to keep the amount of the checks below $10,000 to avoid “red flags” at the bank.
Then on Jan. 6, Pamela Ziglar filed a PPP Loan Forgiveness application and in February she filed for an additional $7,000 EIDL grant listing Weese as her banker. In May she got the additional EIDL money, the indictment states.
In the 11-count indictment, both Ziglars and Weese have been indicted on conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Pamela and Kenneth Ziglar have also been charged with fraud in connection with emergency benefits, and additional charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, four counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
Pamela Ziglar also was charged with an additional fraud in connection with emergency benefits and a second charge of mail fraud.
Records indicate arrest warrants were issued on Oct. 25, and arrests of all three were made in Henry County on Nov. 15.
A criminal pretrial was held on Nov. 16, and the case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas T. Cullen.
A jury trial has been set for Jan. 24.
