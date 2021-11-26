Axton man arrested in Martinsville shooting

An Axton man has been arrested on charges related to a shooting in Martinsville Thursday night.

Quinton Lamar Brandon, 35, was picked up at 417 Tommy Carter Road in Axton by the Henry County Sheriff's Office at about 11:21 p.m. and taken to the Martinsville Police Department where he was charged, a release stated.

Shortly before, at about 10:45 p.m., Martinsville Police had responded to a call at a house in the 1600 block of Spruce Street Extension in reference to a person who appeared to have been shot, the release stated. Before they arrived to the house, they saw a vehicle leaving the area, possibly being driven by the victim, the release stated; she had a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police escorted her the rest of the way to Sovah Health - Martinsville, where she was transferred to another medical facility for further treatment, the release stated.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and charged Brandon with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in the city, domestic assault and strangulation, the release stated.