Axton man arrested in Martinsville shooting
An Axton man has been arrested on charges related to a shooting in Martinsville Thursday night.

Quinton Lamar Brandon, 35, was picked up at 417 Tommy Carter Road in Axton by the Henry County Sheriff's Office at about 11:21 p.m. and taken to the Martinsville Police Department where he was charged, a release stated.

Shortly before, at about 10:45 p.m., Martinsville Police had responded to a call at a house in the 1600 block of Spruce Street Extension in reference to a person who appeared to have been shot, the release stated. Before they arrived to the house, they saw a vehicle leaving the area, possibly being driven by the victim, the release stated; she had a gunshot wound to her arm.

Police escorted her the rest of the way to Sovah Health - Martinsville, where she was transferred to another medical facility for further treatment, the release stated.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and charged Brandon with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in the city, domestic assault and strangulation, the release stated.

Brandon is being held in the city jail without bond.

The case is still under investigation, and if anyone has any additional information, you are asked to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

Quinton Lamar Brandon

