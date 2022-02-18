Axton man charged after shooting

A shooting Friday morning on Southland Drive left one man with life-threatening injuries and another man in jail.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call at approximately 1:05 a.m. saying that a man had been shot in the abdomen at 964 Southland Drive in Martinsville, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.

Deputies arriving on the scene found Ray E. Durflinger Jr., 42, of the home, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the release said.

Durflinger was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health-Martinsville and then air-lifted to a hospital in North Carolina for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The release did not make clear which to hospital in North Carolina Durflinger was taken.

Through the course of an investigation, police say they determined that Jake Raleigh Robertson, 23, of Axton was at Durflinger's home when an argument occurred outside near the road.

The release stated that Robertson produced a firearm and Durflinger was shot one time.

Robertson fled the scene, but was taken into custody during a traffic stop, the release stated.

It was not made clear how much time had transpired between the shooting and Robertson's arrest, or where Robertson was at the time of his arrest.

Robertson has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He has been jailed in the Henry County Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.