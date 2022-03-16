Axton man now charged with murder

An Axton man is now charged with first degree murder after the man he allegedly shot died, almost a month after the shooting.

Jacob Raleigh Robertson, 23, of Axton was initially charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and released on bond, but after Ray E. Durflinger Jr., died on Monday, charges were upgraded and Robertson was jailed in the Henry County Jail, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release stated.

On Feb. 18, at approximately 1:05 a.m. the 911 Communications Center received a call that said someone had been shot in the abdomen at 964 Southland Drive in Martinsville, the release said.

When police arrived, they found Durflinger, 42, with a gunshot wound. He was taken first to Sovah Health - Martinsville and the air-lifted to a North Carolina hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Police say their investigation resulted in them determining that Robertson and Durflinger had gotten into an argument near the roadway outside Durflinger's home and Durflinger was shot once.

Robertson fled the scene and was taken into custody later during a traffic stop, the release said.

Durflinger had remained in the hospital since the shooting and died of his injuries on Monday at Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, the release said.

Records in the Henry County General District Clerk's Office indicate Robertson was arraigned Wednesday morning and is scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The amount of the reward is determined by the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.