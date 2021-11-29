Bassett family arrested in Patrick County thefts

Three Bassett residents have been arrested as a result of an investigation into a rash of thefts in Patrick County over the past several months.

Jessica Renee Bailey, 34, and French Andrew Bailey, 32, both of 6243 Stones Dairy Road, and Jamie Bailey, 30, of 66 Spruce Pine Drive in Bassett have been arrested on charges of breaking and larceny at eight locations along Spring Road, Microfilm Road, Hollandsworth Drive and Abram Penn Highway in the Patrick Springs and County Line areas of Patrick County, a release stated.

Household items, tools and collectibles valued at several thousand dollars had been stolen and some of the property has been recovered as a result of search warrants executed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Henry County, the release stated.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said more charges are forthcoming, as Lt. Steve Austin and Investigators Jason Kruse and Oscar Tejaeda and Deputy Faith Hubbard continue to investigate other cases, the release said.

French Bailey and Jamie Bailey have been jailed in the Patrick County Jail without bond, and Jessica Bailey is currently jailed under a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Smith confidentially at 276-692-7012.

