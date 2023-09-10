A Bassett man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after a drug raid at a home on Stones Dairy Road on Thursday morning.

The SWAT Team and investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 6600 block of Stones Dairy Road in Bassett at 9:04 a.m. where they located a seized multiple ounces of cocaine, 160 schedule II prescription pills, an illegal firearm, four vehicles, two pieces of heavy equipment, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, a release stated.

Douglas Eugene Martin, 69, of the residence, was apprehended without incident at the front door of the home.

Martin has been charged with possession with intent to distribute—3rd offense, possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Anytime you take a drug dealer off the street, the community is always a little safe and we encourage our community members, if the have information about drug-related crimes, to please call in and let us know so we can begin an investigation and ultimately end up in their driveway like we are this morning,” Sheriff Wayne Davis said at the scene on Thursday.

Anyone having information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of the reward paid.