Bassett man indicted on first-degree murder for shooting his sister's boyfriend

A Bassett man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges involving the death of a Martinsville man.

Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on Monday of first-degree murder, maliciously shooting at or into an occupied dwelling and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as the result of an argument that turned deadly in Henry County on April 17.

The 911 communications center received a call at approximately 8:42 p.m. that indicated a person had been shot at 1163 Jarrett Drive in Bassett, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Deputies found Kaleb Tremaine Greene, 24, of Maple Street in Martinsville lying on the floor inside the house. He was dead and had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Dillard, whose address was the same as where the incident occurred, was outside of the home when deputies arrived and was taken into custody, the release said.

A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's office by Investigator R. M. Turner reveals that the caller to 911 told the dispatcher that "her brother shot her boyfriend in the head."

"The caller also advised that her brother was still on scene with the firearm," Turner wrote."