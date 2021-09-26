Bassett man indicted on first-degree murder for shooting his sister's boyfriend

A Bassett man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges involving the death of a Martinsville man.
Isaiah Jeremiah Dillard, 21, was indicted by a Henry County grand jury on Monday of first-degree murder, maliciously shooting at or into an occupied dwelling and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as the result of an argument that turned deadly in Henry County on April 17.
The 911 communications center received a call at approximately 8:42 p.m. that indicated a person had been shot at 1163 Jarrett Drive in Bassett, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.
Deputies found Kaleb Tremaine Greene, 24, of Maple Street in Martinsville lying on the floor inside the house. He was dead and had a gunshot wound to his chest.
Dillard, whose address was the same as where the incident occurred, was outside of the home when deputies arrived and was taken into custody, the release said.
A criminal complaint on file in the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk's office by Investigator R. M. Turner reveals that the caller to 911 told the dispatcher that "her brother shot her boyfriend in the head."
"The caller also advised that her brother was still on scene with the firearm," Turner wrote."
Turner and Investigator M. Price interviewed Dillard at the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
"Dillard stated that he shot his sister's boyfriend, who was identified as Kaleb Tremaine Green," Turner wrote. "Dillard stated that he shot Green because he thought Green was going to assault his sister again."
Turner wrote that Dillard told him he shot Green once with a 9mm firearm and that several witnesses saw Dillard shoot Green in the living room of the residence.
A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 3 in Henry County Circuit Court, and a 2-day jury trial is set to begin on Nov. 18 in the same court.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.