Bassett man surrenders on charges related to shooting at Circle K

A Bassett man wanted in connection with a recent shooting at the Circle K convenience store in Collinsville has turned himself in.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Tylor Evan Wimbush following a shooting of a Martinsville man Friday morning at the Circle K at 1560 Virginia Ave., a sheriff’s office release on Monday said.

At about 9:56 the 911 communications center received a call about a person who had been shot in the parking lot, and deputies found Donald James Burton, 32, of Martinsville with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigators immediately identified Wimbush, 19, of Bassett as the suspect in the shooting, and on Saturday Wimbush turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office.

He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Burton was described by deputies as “alert and coherent” after the shooting, and he was transported by Henry County Public Safety to Sovah-Martinsville and then airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke, where he underwent surgery.

Burton’s condition was not disclosed.