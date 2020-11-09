Bassett man surrenders on charges related to shooting at Circle K

A Bassett man wanted in connection with a recent shooting at the Circle K convenience store in Collinsville has turned himself in.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for Tylor Evan Wimbush following a shooting of a Martinsville man Friday morning at the Circle K at 1560 Virginia Ave., a sheriff’s office release on Monday said.
At about 9:56 the 911 communications center received a call about a person who had been shot in the parking lot, and deputies found Donald James Burton, 32, of Martinsville with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Investigators immediately identified Wimbush, 19, of Bassett as the suspect in the shooting, and on Saturday Wimbush turned himself in at the Henry County Magistrate’s Office.
He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Burton was described by deputies as “alert and coherent” after the shooting, and he was transported by Henry County Public Safety to Sovah-Martinsville and then airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke, where he underwent surgery.
Burton’s condition was not disclosed.
Investigators described a scene in which Burton walked toward another vehicle in the parking lot and began talking with a person in that vehicle, and he and that person began to argue. A shot was fired from the vehicle, striking Burton, a release said.
Investigators said that Burton and Wimbush were acquainted and refer to Burton’s speaking with “an occupant from the vehicle” while being shot by Wimbush, leaving unclear whether the argument was with Wimbush or someone else, investigators said.
Court records indicate Wimbush was convicted of the malicious wounding of a family or household member in an incident that occurred on Nov. 5, 2018.
He being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.
Investigators ask that anyone having information regarding this crime contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
Martinsville Bulletin staff writer Bill Wyatt contributed to this report. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
