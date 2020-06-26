Bassett man wanted after assault at apartment complex

A Bassett man is wanted by police after authorities found a woman unconscious on a walkway in Bassett on Thursday night.
Henry County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to 911 at about 11:40 and found Leslie Renea Brown, 36, of 115 Brookshire Lane, Apt. 3 in Bassett laying unconscious in the walkway of the apartment complex.
An investigation revealed an altercation had occurred between Brown and Charncey Lamont Thomas, 39, who lives at that same address.
Thomas has been charged with malicious wounding and is wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Brown was airlifted to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not made known.
Anyone having information relating to this investigation is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.
