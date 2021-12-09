Bassett man wanted after narcotics and cash seizure

Police are looking for a Bassett man in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics and nearly half a million dollars in cash.

Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) stated.

On Dec. 1 HCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Ross' home in Bassett, the release said.

A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated.

Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.

The case is still under investigation, and police say additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

Ross is described by police as a Black male, 6'2" and 260 pounds.