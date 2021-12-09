 Skip to main content
Bassett man wanted after narcotics and cash seizure
Bassett man wanted after narcotics and cash seizure

Police are looking for a Bassett man in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics and nearly half a million dollars in cash.

Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) stated.

On Dec. 1 HCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Ross' home in Bassett, the release said.

A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated.

Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.

The case is still under investigation, and police say additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

Ross is described by police as a Black male, 6'2" and 260 pounds.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ross or narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the HCSO at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Timothy Ross

Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

 HCSO
