Bassett man wanted after narcotics and cash seizure

Police are looking for a Bassett man in connection with a narcotics search warrant that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of narcotics and nearly half a million dollars in cash.
Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) stated.
On Dec. 1 HCSO investigators executed a search warrant at Ross' home in Bassett, the release said.
A small quantity of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and about one pound of methamphetamine with a total estimated street value of $10,000 was discovered and seized during the search, the release stated.
Police also seized five vehicles, 18 firearms and $465,207 in U.S. currency, the release said.
The case is still under investigation, and police say additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.
Ross is described by police as a Black male, 6'2" and 260 pounds.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ross or narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the HCSO at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.