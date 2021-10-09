Bassett residents arrested for planned break-in in Patrick County

Two Bassett residents have been arrested by Patrick County authorities in relation to what police describe as a planned break-in.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith stated in a release that William Jefferson Philpott Jr., 48, and Dianna Carol Spencer, 56, both of 161 Blackwell Road, were arrested on Wednesday after the Patrick County Sheriff's Office learned about two people who were stealing a game camera from a home on Lightening Lane in Critz.

Police investigated the case, and Smith said the evidence caused them to believe the two people were planning to return to the house and break into the home a second time.

During a followup property check Smith said Philpott and Spencer were found "returning back to the residence."

The release did not make clear exactly where the pair were located and apprehended.

Smith stated that bolt cutters, a pry bar and various other tools associated with breaking into buildings were found in the vehicle Philpott and Spencer were in, and Philpott was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Philpott was charged with conspiracy to commit breaking and entering while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of burglary tools, possession of a concealed weapon and petit larceny.