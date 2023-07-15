Police say the body discovered in the crawl space of a home has been positively identified as that of a missing Collinsville man.

On Wednesday, the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office that the human remains found underneath a house on John Redd Boulevard in Collinsville was identified through DNA analysis as that of Austin Lane Mabry, 30, of Jarrett Drive in Bassett, a release from the Sheriff's Office stated.

The completed autopsy report is pending additional testing to determine that cause and manner of death, but the preliminary autopsy results showed no apparent signs of foul play, the release stated.

On June 23, the 911 Communications Center received a call of possible human remains inside an exterior-covered crawl space entry. Deputies responded and located the body.

Sheriff Wayne Davis said at the time that the remains found were in the same general area as Mabry when he went missing.

Davis said the Sheriff's Office was already looking for Mabry when he was reported missing because he was wanted on two charges related to the revocation of a suspended sentence. The underlying charges were possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.

Mabry was reported missing by a family member May 28 and was last seen leaving an apartment at 285 Spring Drive in Collinsville, about 3,000 feet away from where his body was discovered.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.