A break-in occurred at Livy’s ice cream shop Friday morning and school memorabilia was taken by what appeared to be juveniles who had gained entrance after the shop was closed.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday four people, possibly juveniles, were seen on surveillance camera along Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. The video captured the four people as they approached Livy’s ice cream shop at 2824 Virginia Ave., a release from Livy’s owner, Rodney Billings stated.

A copy of the video, provided to the Bulletin, shows four people entering the front porch seating area and then a camera inside the shop shows the four pillaging around. One person has what appears to be a shirt pulled over his or her head. After rummaging around for less than a minute, two football helmets were removed from anchored mounts and the four left the shop and were shown walking away.

“Bassett High School and Magna Vista High School both donated helmets to Livy’s ice cream shop this summer as a thank you for supporting local high school sports. It’s an honor to display helmets and other school memorabilia as we support our local schools and our talented athletes,” Billings said in the statement. “The helmets were anchored into the wall and secured. Unfortunately, with a few hard pulls and determination the teenagers were able to steal a Bassett High School helmet and a Magna Vista High School helmet before walking away.”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and seeking information from anyone with information. If you can help, call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4230 or Livy’s direct of by text to 276-226-5032. You can also email information to the business at livysicecreamshop@gmail.com.