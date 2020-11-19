Brothers' argument in Bassett leaves one charged with stabbing the other

A Bassett man has been charged with malicious wounding after his brother was stabbed Thursday morning.

A person called the 911 communications center at 9:02 a.m. and said a person at 1919 Sunset Drive in Bassett had been stabbed in the stomach, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Henry County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the call and found Graylin Elroy Callaway, 64, of that address with a stab wound, the release stated.

Callaway was airlifted to a Roanoke Hospital for treatment. The release did not say which hospital treated Calloway.

Investigators determined that Graylin Callaway and his brother, Conis Lamonte Callaway, 56, of 971 Sunset Drive in Bassett, had been arguing when Conis Callaway stabbed Graylin Calloway with a knife, the release stated.

Conis Callaway was charged with malicious wounding and jailed in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime depending on the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.