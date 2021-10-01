Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in the area

"This is something that is occurring all across the state," wrote Fincher by email. "As the price of recycled metals goes up then the thefts of these particular parts normally increase as well."

Martinsville Lt. Sandy Hines didn't have the date, but recalled the most recent theft in the city occurred on East Church Street at the Circle K store.

"There were no suspects," Hines said. "They appear to be taking them off of the bigger trucks like F250s or F350s."

Henry County Captain Wayne Davis said thieves know which makes and models of catalytic converters contain more precious metals like rhodium, palladium and platinum and target the vehicles that are most likely to be outfitted with them.

"Most commonly trucks and SUVs are targeted by thieves because they sit higher and it's easier to get to the exhaust system," Davis said. "The catalytic converters are easily removed in a short period of times using battery powered saws and easily sold to scrap metal dealers.

"The recovery and prosecution of catalytic converter cases can be difficult due to the lack of identifiable markings such as serial numbers."

Davis said there are also aftermarket anti-theft devices that may be installed making the catalytic converter more difficult to steal.

"If feasible, someone may consider inscribing your vehicle identification number or license plate number in the surface to make it traceable," said Davis. "When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances" and "if you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.