Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in the area

The Patrick County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and is looking for another in a rash of catalytic converter thefts affecting the region.
Sammy Earl Bowman, 51, of Little Dan River Road in Claudeville was arrested Wednesday on five charges of obtain money under false pretense less that $1,000 and five charges of receive or buy stolen goods less than $1,000.
Police continue to look for Freddie Lee Willard Jr., 41, also of Little Dan River Road.
On Monday the department posted on its Facebook page that they were working several catalytic converter thefts and it appeared the thieves were targeting large work trucks in Martinsville as well as Patrick, Henry and Franklin counties.
Surveillance video obtained at one of the thefts gave police reason to believe there was more than one thief involved and although masked, one of them had a very distinguishable neck tattoo.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has also noticed an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the past few weeks.
The department posted on their Facebook page asked for residents to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.
Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher said the city got hit with a rash of thefts for a short time.
"This is something that is occurring all across the state," wrote Fincher by email. "As the price of recycled metals goes up then the thefts of these particular parts normally increase as well."
Martinsville Lt. Sandy Hines didn't have the date, but recalled the most recent theft in the city occurred on East Church Street at the Circle K store.
"There were no suspects," Hines said. "They appear to be taking them off of the bigger trucks like F250s or F350s."
Henry County Captain Wayne Davis said thieves know which makes and models of catalytic converters contain more precious metals like rhodium, palladium and platinum and target the vehicles that are most likely to be outfitted with them.
"Most commonly trucks and SUVs are targeted by thieves because they sit higher and it's easier to get to the exhaust system," Davis said. "The catalytic converters are easily removed in a short period of times using battery powered saws and easily sold to scrap metal dealers.
"The recovery and prosecution of catalytic converter cases can be difficult due to the lack of identifiable markings such as serial numbers."
Davis said there are also aftermarket anti-theft devices that may be installed making the catalytic converter more difficult to steal.
"If feasible, someone may consider inscribing your vehicle identification number or license plate number in the surface to make it traceable," said Davis. "When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances" and "if you have a garage at your house, park your car inside and keep the garage door shut."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.