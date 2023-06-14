Multiple search warrants were executed in Martinsville and Henry County Wednesday morning and two people were arrested in the City.

A search warrant was issued at 313 Clift Street related to narcotics and another similar search warrant was made at a residence on Stones Dairy Road in Henry County. No arrests were made in the County.

“This was a search warrant related to narcotics,” Major Chad Rhoads, chief deputy with the Martinsville Police Department, told the Bulletin Wednesday morning. “We have arrested two of the occupants. I don’t want to release any more details at this time due to the nature and sensitivity of the investigation. There is no further danger to the community or residents and the officers should be clearing the scene shortly.”

Clift Street was closed to thru-traffic while the investigation was underway and four people were seen handcuffed and sitting on the curb in front of the residence as officer searched the home.

Rhoads did not release the names of the two people that were arrested. The owner of the residence is listed with the Henry County GIS system as belonging to East Lynn Development LLC out of Pulaski.

In Henry County, law enforcement continued to investigate another similar case.

“In reference to Stones Dairy Road, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team along with narcotics investigators executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence,” said Col. Wayne Davis, Henry County chief deputy.

Davis did not provide the address of the property that was being searched.

It was not made clear by Davis or Rhoads if the two similar investigations at nearly the same time were related.