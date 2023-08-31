A Collinsville man was arrested Thursday morning on drug charges after a search warrant was executed.

At 8:04 a.m., Henry County Sheriff's Office Investigators began investigating a property in the 4900 block of Daniels Creek Road and, as a result, arrested Tony Cecil Ashby, 52, of the same address, with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl - 3rd offense, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine - 3rd offense. Ashby was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under a $5,000 bond, according to a press release.

Police say when they arrived, Ashby was at the front door of the residence and was apprehended without incident. An unidentified female inside the home was determined to be not associated with the investigation and allowed to leave.

The online Geographic Information System for Henry County shows the owner of the property to be Cathy J. Merriman of Bassett. The value of what is described as a "mobile home and old house burned," is $5,400. The structures are situated on over 31 acres of land and the end of a long gravel road.

Police ask for anyone having information about this case or any narcotic trafficking operations in Henry County, to call the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.