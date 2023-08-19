A Stanleytown man is in jail after a Collinsville woman was stabbed in the back.

At approximately 4:22 p.m. Friday, the 911 Communications Center received a call of a disturbance at 74 Halifax Drive in Collinsville. Deputies and investigators responded, and when they arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, a release stated.

Investigators say they discovered that John Goodman had gone to an apartment on Halifax Drive in Collinsville, to get his belongings. As he was doing so, Goodman saw the woman coming out of a neighboring apartment, became upset about her changing her living arrangements, and stabbed her in the back with a knife.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Sovah Health in Martinsville with non-life-threatening injuries.

John Wright Goodman, 26, of 590 Henry Street, Stanleytown, was found by police walking along Halifax Drive and was taken into custody without incident.

Goodman was charged with malicious wounding and was jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.