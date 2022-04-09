Deadly car chase end in Patrick County

A Mount Airy, North Carolina man is dead after a car chase that began in Halifax County and ended in Patrick County Friday afternoon.

Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, North Carolina, a Virginia State Police (VSP) release stated.

"A pursuit was initiated in Halifax County, passed through Pittsylvania County, Henry County, the City of Martinsville and Patrick County," said VSP Sgt. Dennis McBride at the scene. "The driver of the vehicle crossed the median and went westbound in the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on."

Park rangers had found Barnette earlier in the day inside an unoccupied, unrented cabin in Staunton River State Park near Scottsburg. Barnette was able to escape the cabin and get into her vehicle and speed away with Park Rangers in pursuit, the VSP release stated.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit and attempted to use their vehicle to force Barnette to stop, but Barnette escaped the attempted containment by striking one of the deputy's vehicles with her car, the release said.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said at about 1 p.m., the Patrick County 911 center received a call that the Martinsville Police Department and the Virginia State Police were in pursuit of Barnette "driving recklessly at high speeds" on U.S. 58 coming in to Patrick County from Henry County.

Smith said his deputies and VSP troopers tried multiple times to disable Barnette's car with spike strips, but Barnette managed to avoid each attempt.

"The sheriff's office shut down the intersection at Walmart in an attempt to prevent a crash," Smith wrote by email. "After the suspect vehicle came through the intersection at Walmart, it veered into the oncoming, eastbound lane near Patrick County Family Practice and collided with another vehicle."

McBride said Barnette was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and Gammons was declared dead at the scene.

Smith didn't say what speeds Barnette's car reached during the chase, but they were "too high to employ a pursuit intervention technique maneuver when the pursuit entered Patrick County."

"It was blatantly obvious that she was not going to stop her erratic and reckless behavior," Smith wrote by email. "The reckless, careless and selfish actions of one person took the life of a totally innocent person today and that is sickening. The law enforcement officers from the three agencies involved did everything possible to try and prevent the tragedy that occurred and our hearts are broken for the innocent life that was lost."

Barnette is facing charges of breaking and entering, reckless driving, defrauding an innkeeper, felony eluding police, trespassing and vehicular homicide, the VSP release stated.

McBride said the tragic incident puts a strain on law enforcement who must divert resources to the Martinsville Speedway for race weekend.

"The race puts a strain on us and requires a lot of attention from every agency around Martinsville," said McBride. "When something like this happens we have to pull those resources.

"We're looking at a long day with the race anyway and now we've got this added on us. It does stretch us pretty tight."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

