Deadly car chase results in murder charge

A Cary, North Carolina, woman has been charged with murder when a high-speed car chase through four counties ended with the death of a Mount Airy man.

In addition to murder, Christine S. Barnette, 41, has been charged with endanger and continuing to drive in excess of 20 mph above the speed limit in Patrick County; reckless driving, endanger, disregard and continue to drive and endanger, hit and run and fail to stop in Danville; reckless driving, fraud, disregard and continue to drive and endanger, trespass, reckless driving, break and enter, hit and run, fail to stop, continuing to drive in excess of 20 mph above the speed limit, and assault and batter on a law enforcement officer in Halifax County.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said the park rangers in Halifax county had found Barnette inside an unoccupied, unrented cabin in Staunton River State Park near Scottsburg. Barnette was able to escape the cabin and get into her vehicle and speed away with Park Rangers in pursuit.

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit and attempted to use one of their vehicles to force Barnette to stop, but Barnette escaped the attempted containment by striking one of the deputy's vehicles with her car, a VSP release said.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said at about 1 p.m., the Patrick County 911 center received a call that the Martinsville Police Department and the Virginia State Police were in pursuit of Barnette “driving recklessly at high speeds” on U.S. 58 coming in to Patrick County from Henry County.

Smith said his deputies and VSP troopers tried multiple times to disable Barnette’s car with spike strips, but Barnette managed to avoid each attempt.

“The sheriff’s office shut down the intersection at Walmart in an attempt to prevent a crash,” Smith wrote by email. “After the suspect vehicle came through the intersection at Walmart, it veered into the oncoming, eastbound lane near Patrick County Family Practice and collided with another vehicle.”

Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died at the scene on U.S. 58 in Patrick County after his 2005 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2010 Toyota Corolla driven by Barnette, the release stated.

Barnette is scheduled to be arraigned in Patrick County General District Court on Friday at 8:45 a.m. Her scheduled arraignment in Danville General District Court on Apr. 15 was continued. A court date in Halifax County appeared not to have yet been set.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

