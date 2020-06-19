Dollar General Store parking lot shooting ruled self-inflicted

A Snow Creek woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Dollar General Store parking lot on Monday.

Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke said on Thursday that Adrianne Ruth Martin, 37, of 7 Blue Spruce Dr. in Snow Creek died of a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide.

The 911 center received a call at about 4:36 p.m. to send help to the Dollar General Store at 3874 Stones Dairy Road.

Deputies found the woman identified as Martin unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside a blue Honda sports-utility vehicle in the parking lot, and citizens were performing CPR.

The Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad arrived, and Martin was transported to Sovah-Martinsville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Martin worked as a student financial and local funds accountant at Patrick Henry Community College.