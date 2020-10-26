El Norteno in Martinsville is burglarized

El Norteno restaurant at 730 East Church St. in Martinsville was burglarized Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:55 a.m. a burglar alarm was activated at the restaurant and police responded, a release from Martinsville Police Lt. Sandy Hines said.

When officers arrived, they found that the restaurant had been burglarized, and investigators were called to the scene to process the evidence.

The release does not say what, if anything, may have been taken.

A lone suspect is described as appearing to wear a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes, the release states.

Two surveillance photos have been released, and Hines has asked for the public's assistance in identifying the person in those photos.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.

Information provided to Crimestoppers is confidential and the person providing the information could be awarded up to $2,500.