Fentanyl suspected in drug overdoses of three Martinsville inmates

Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper has dealt with three inmate overdoses in 17 hours, and laced fentanyl is suspected of causing their near-deaths.
It started at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the city jail annex, 300 Clearview Drive.
"There were two offenders: One was unconscious and unresponsive and the other one was semiconscious," said Draper. "NARCAN brought one back, but we had to work harder on the other one, and after the police and fire and EMS got there everything went pretty good."
NARCAN is used to treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.
"After the second one came to, they were taken to the hospital, treated and then released back to the jail," Draper said. "We believe they were exposed to fentanyl, and the police are checking that now."
Draper said a third prisoner was suspected of using the drug, but he was conscious and said he was unable to complete a drug test.
"We couldn't get him to pass water, so we took him to the city jail in town and this morning at 9:15 fire and EMS responded to someone at the jail that was unresponsive," said Draper. "It was the guy we suspected and he must have brought some of it [fentanyl] up here."
Draper said NARCAN was used again and the third inmate was transported to Sovah Health - Martinsville.
"This stuff is so potent. They cut it down like powder, and those guys can hide it and we can't find it," Draper said. "It's a danger to the deputies if it gets airborne, so they have to wear protective gear and respirators."
Draper said the annex, a 44-bed facility used to house qualifying prisoners who participate in a city work program, was placed on lockdown, and a K9 from Henry County was being brought in today to complete a search of the entire campus.
"People look at us like we are responsible, but they are responsible. We didn't make it available to them, but they did," said Draper. "Now these prisoners will lose the privilege of being on the work crew, and they'll be back in jail."
Draper said inmates at the annex perform a necessary service to the city, and with the annex on lockdown today, none of the inmates were able to work.
"They work on the back of trash trucks and do a good job, so the city had to do without our workers today" Draper said. "We use nonviolent inmates and we are already short. We can't find people to qualify."
Draper said normally there are 25 to 30 inmates doing various jobs daily for the city and without them, the effects would be apparent very quickly.
The same day that the two overdoses occurred at the city annex, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that they had seized enough fentanyl crossing the border this year to kill 200 million people.
Agency officials said a total over 886 pounds of fentanyl, along with marijuana, cocaine, meth and heroin, have been seized.
In the past 12 months, the CDC says the U.S. has recorded 100,306 drug overdose deaths, the most ever recorded in a year and a 29% increase from the same period last year.
"They are lacing this fentanyl with something," Draper said. "I don't know what it's mixed with, but this stuff was kind of a greenish-white substance. It's a danger to anyone that gets close to it."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.