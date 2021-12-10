Fentanyl suspected in drug overdoses of three Martinsville inmates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This stuff is so potent. They cut it down like powder, and those guys can hide it and we can't find it," Draper said. "It's a danger to the deputies if it gets airborne, so they have to wear protective gear and respirators."

Draper said the annex, a 44-bed facility used to house qualifying prisoners who participate in a city work program, was placed on lockdown, and a K9 from Henry County was being brought in today to complete a search of the entire campus.

"People look at us like we are responsible, but they are responsible. We didn't make it available to them, but they did," said Draper. "Now these prisoners will lose the privilege of being on the work crew, and they'll be back in jail."

Draper said inmates at the annex perform a necessary service to the city, and with the annex on lockdown today, none of the inmates were able to work.

"They work on the back of trash trucks and do a good job, so the city had to do without our workers today" Draper said. "We use nonviolent inmates and we are already short. We can't find people to qualify."

Draper said normally there are 25 to 30 inmates doing various jobs daily for the city and without them, the effects would be apparent very quickly.