A Fieldale man has been arrested on drug and gun charges after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Michael Aundrea Hairston, 39, of 188 George Hairston Road was found armed with a semi-automatic pistol when Henry County deputies entered his home on Wednesday, according to a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Hairston was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl after having a prior conviction, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, and possession of a firearm while knowingly being in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Sheriff's Office says additional charges are anticipated.

If you have information about this case or any narcotic trafficking operations you are encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.