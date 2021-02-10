Former Laurel Park store owner sentenced to federal prison for money laundering for Mexican cartel

The former owner of Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market in Laurel Park has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for her part in a money laundering operation involving an international drug cartel.

Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios was sentenced last week for moving more than $4.3 million from her store at 6280 A.L. Philpott Highway for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (called CJNG), Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in a release.

The Department of Justice has named CJNG, a Mexican-based criminal organization, one of the most dangerous transnational organizations in the world.

Sanchez-Rios, 48, owned and operated Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market, a business that contracted with Intermex Wire Transfer, LLC.

Sanchez was indicted in March 2019, along with 12 members of CJNG, on a variety of federal drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges.

Sanchez-Rios admitted in court documents that from 2016 through 2018 she used her business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG, the release stated.

Her role was to receive U.S. currency from multiple people working for CJNG, which she knew were the drug-trafficking proceeds and obtained from criminal activity.