Police are looking for a Greensboro man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Martinsville on Sunday.

The 911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 10:48 a.m. regarding someone that had been shot at 625 Price Lane in eastern Henry County. Deputies responded and when they arrived they found Michael Deangelo Hairston, 31, with a gunshot wound to his hand, a release stated.

Police said an investigation led them to believe James Bearvie Hylton IV of Greensboro, North Carolina went to Hairston's home and knocked on the door. When Hairston opened the door, Hylton fired multiple rounds at Hairston with a handgun, striking Hairston once in the hand.

When investigators processed the scene, the found approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine, a small quantity of cocaine and found handguns.

Hylton is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The drugs and guns were seized and additional charges are anticipated, the release stated.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Hylton, is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. Crimestoppers offers up to $2,500 for information related to crime depending upon the substance of the information and the nature of the crime.