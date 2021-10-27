HCSO searching for robbery suspect

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's help in the investigation of a robbery that occurred during the early morning hours Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Fas Mart located at 5972 A. L. Philpott Hwy., Martinsville, at approximately 12:56 a.m., a press release states.

The suspect entered the store, produced a firearm and demanded money, the release states. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie with a yellow and white design, blue latex gloves, and a face covering.

Moments later, a Virginia State Police trooper observed a vehicle traveling east on A.L. Philpott Hwy. at a high rate of speed. The trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued, the release states.

As the vehicle was being pursued it lost control and crashed at the intersection of Whispering Pines and Sugar Tree Church Road in Pittsylvania County, the release states. Three male subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Commander, had been stolen from Danville on Friday, the release states. Evidence from the robbery was recovered from inside of the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.