Henry County deputies are looking for fiance of Martinsville woman who was stabbed

A Martinsville woman was stabbed and her two children assaulted Thursday night, and her fiance is wanted by police on charges related to those incidents.
This was the second stabbing the Henry County Sheriff's Office had handled in less than 12 hours, both involving family members.
The 911 communications center received a call at 8:32 p.m. Thursday describing an altercation that had occurred at 85 Willow Court in Martinsville, a sheriff's office release stated.
Arriving deputies found Teel Sherice Matthews, 47, with stab wounds to her head, stomach and arms. She was alert and able to speak to deputies, the release stated.
Matthews was airlifted to a Roanoke Hospital for treatment. The release did not say which hospital is treating Matthews or describe the seriousness of her condition.
Investigators said that Willie Lee Turner, 61, Matthews' fiance, is alleged to have grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Matthews while arguing with her about the use of a vehicle.
Matthews' two children, ages 9 and 24. were assaulted during the argument, the release stated.
Investigators said they believe Turner departed in Matthews' vehicle, a lime green Fiat, 2-door hatchback, with Virginia license plate No. UPW-4617.
Turner is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, two counts of strangulation, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and assault and battery.
Bassett man stabbed
At 9:02 a.m. Thursday sheriff's deputies found Graylin Elroy Callaway, 64, of Sunset Drive in Bassett with a stab wound.
Callaway was also airlifted to a Roanoke Hospital for treatment.
Investigators determined that Graylin Callaway and his brother, Conis Lamonte Callaway, 56, of Bassett, had been arguing when Conis Callaway stabbed Graylin Calloway with a knife, the release stated.
Conis Callaway was charged with malicious wounding and jailed in the Henry County Jail without bond.
Anyone having information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Willie Lee Turner is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463.
The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime.
The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward.
