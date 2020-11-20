Henry County deputies are looking for fiance of Martinsville woman who was stabbed

A Martinsville woman was stabbed and her two children assaulted Thursday night, and her fiance is wanted by police on charges related to those incidents.

This was the second stabbing the Henry County Sheriff's Office had handled in less than 12 hours, both involving family members.

The 911 communications center received a call at 8:32 p.m. Thursday describing an altercation that had occurred at 85 Willow Court in Martinsville, a sheriff's office release stated.

Arriving deputies found Teel Sherice Matthews, 47, with stab wounds to her head, stomach and arms. She was alert and able to speak to deputies, the release stated.

Matthews was airlifted to a Roanoke Hospital for treatment. The release did not say which hospital is treating Matthews or describe the seriousness of her condition.

Investigators said that Willie Lee Turner, 61, Matthews' fiance, is alleged to have grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Matthews while arguing with her about the use of a vehicle.

Matthews' two children, ages 9 and 24. were assaulted during the argument, the release stated.