Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says incident at Keeco's was not what was described

Police are trying to determine exactly what happened on Wednesday at the Keeco facility at 460 Beaver Creek Drive in Martinsville, but they have determined that it was not a shooting incident.

Active shooter protocols were in effect Wednesday afternoon when officers arrived on the scene in response to a call to 911 claiming shots had been fired either in or around the plant. The building was evacuated and many of the employees walked to their vehicles and drove away.

Several tractor trailers around the facility were allowed to leave once deputies had secured the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said Thursday morning that the investigation was ongoing and it appears to be less than described.

“We are thankful it wasn’t what got called in,” Perry said. “They still have an interview or two this morning, but so far it was an argument that even the potential victim doesn’t seem to want to pursue.”

A group of about a dozen officers congregated in the Keeco parking lot for about 10 minutes after the call, and then most of them left.

Perry confirmed on Thursday that there were no injuries that occurred as a result of the altercation.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.