One person is dead and police are searching for evidence at a mobile home in the 7000 block of Axton Road.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Sovah Health in Danville. The man, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital, Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office began investigating the incident, and after several hours, the information they collected led them to a mobile home in the Sandy Level community of Henry County. Davis said investigators believe the homicide occurred at the mobile home.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home and the investigation is ongoing, Davis said.

No other details have been made available.