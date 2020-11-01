Large party turns deadly in Martinsville

A Martinsville man is dead and another is in jail after an argument at a party this past weekend.

Jayland Jovan Sandoval Gonzalez, 23, of Martinsville was pronounced dead at Sovah-Martinsville on Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times in the torso, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's office said.

Gonzalez and Demario Devonte Clark, 27, of Martinsville were attending a party at 73 Rose Lane in Martinsville, and at 3:43 a.m. Sunday the 911 communications center received a call from a person reporting someone had been shot at the party, the release said.

When deputies arrived, they learned someone had taken Gonzalez to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At what investigators said was a "large party" witnesses told deputies that Gonzalez and Clark had begun to argue and that Clark had "shot Gonzalez and fled the scene," the release said.

Clark was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the release said. It is unclear where or when Clark was located and arrested.

He is being held without bond in the Henry County jail.