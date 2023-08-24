A Stuart man was jailed Wednesday on a charge of first degree murder following the stabbing death of his mother.

At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, school staff at Stuart Elementary School notified school resource officer Deputy Dan Gray that a man was on the school property, a release stated.

Gray located Andrew Russell Tabor, 41, outside the school and unarmed. The release said that Gray obtained information from Tabor during the encounter that led other deputies to respond to Tabor's home, about 600 feet from the school, where the body of Susan Ackermann Tabor, 67, was found. Susan Tabor was the mother of Andrew Tabor, and both lived at the home located at 306 Staples Ave. in Stuart.

"Mr. Tabor is in custody at this time and we will be announcing specific charges shortly," Sheriff Dan Smith said in a news release Wednesday evening.

Patrick County sheriff's investigators were assisted by the Virginia State Police at the scene of the crime and shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, another release stated that after consultation with Commonwealth's Attorney Dayna Kendrick Bobbit, Andrew Tabor was charged with first degree murder.

The investigation is continuing and an autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner's office in Roanoke.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Lt. Steve Austin or Sheriff Smith at 276-694-3161.