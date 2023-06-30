A Martinsville man was arrested in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10:09 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call regarding a person that had been stabbed at 270 Green Acres Circle in Martinsville. Henry County deputies responded and found Robert Essington III, 26, in the yard with lacerations to his arm and face, a release stated.

Investigators say they determined Christopher Claude Hill, 40, of 440 Green Acres Circle, was at the residence and began arguing with Essington's girlfriend. When Essington attempted to defuse the situation, Hill allegedly produced a knife and cut Essington.

Hill was arrested at his residence without incident, charged with malicious wounding and jailed in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond. Essington was treated for his injuries at the scene by emergency medical services personnel, the release said.