Man found shot to death at Martinsville apartments
Man found shot to death at Martinsville apartments

Martinsville police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at Maplewood Apartments, 1446 West Fayette St. in Martinsville and found Charles Brandon Coleman, 31, of Martinsville behind one of the apartment buildings, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. 

Coleman was "unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene," an MPD release stated. 

An investigation has revealed that Coleman got into an argument with an unidentified person, and they began fighting. 

During the fight, the other person pulled out a handgun and began firing at Coleman, the release said. 

It is unclear if Coleman was a resident of the apartment complex and if police know the identity of the person involved in an argument with Coleman and if that person is a resident at Maplewood Apartments. 

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to track down leads in the case, the release said.

Coleman's body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding this crime to contact Lt. Sandy Hines at 276-403-5301 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

