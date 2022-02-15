Man in jail after an attempted break in and fight with Patrick County deputy

A Blacksburg man is in the Patrick County jail after being charged in relation to a breaking and entering attempt in Ararat.

Ronald Scott Richards Jr., 30, of Blacksburg was taken into custody after Deputies Cody Fortner and Jesse Pickerel responded to a report of a suspicious person around 8 p.m. Sunday evening near the Dan River Grocery in Ararat, according to Sheriff Dan Smith.

When the deputies arrived, Smith said, they determined that someone had tried to break into the store, and a short time later Fortner found Richards walking near Homeplace Road.

As Fortner attempted to take Richards into custody, Smith said, Richards "immediately began to fight with Fortner."

During the scuffle Richards got control of Fortner's metal flashlight and Richards tried to hit Fortner with it, Smith said.

Both men ended up on the ground and during the fight, Fortner landed several blows with his fist to Richards and was able to regain control and handcuff Richards, said Smith.

While being booked, Smith said, Richards punched Deputy Isaac Wood in the neck and although Richards, Fortner and Smith suffered minor injuries, medical attention was not required.

Richards has been charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, attempted breaking and enter and destruction of property.

Richards appeared for his arraignment in Patrick County General District Court Tuesday morning and now awaits a preliminary hearing on March 25. Until then he will remain in the Patrick County jail, where he is jailed without bond.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.