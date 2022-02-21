Man robs Sparky's of cash register at gunpoint

Police say a man wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana walked into the Sparky's Food Store on Starling Avenue in Martinsville and fled with the cash register.

The Martinsville Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Sparky's at 604 Starling Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, a press release stated.

The store owner told police the man had a hand gun and demanded money and after the two struggled briefly, the man got away with the cash register and an undetermined amount of money, the release said.

No one was injured in the incident, and no arrests have been made. Investigators have processed the scene of evidence and say they have determined the man left in a dark vehicle.

Police have released a surveillance photo showing a man at the register brandishing what looks like a gun and struggling with the store owner across the counter and another picture with the man holding the register near the front door.

The store was open as usual Monday morning.

MPD Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher told the Bulletin Monday morning that an investigation is continuing and anyone with additional information related to the incident is asked to contact MPD Lt. Sandy Hines at 403-5328 or the Martinsville Police Department at 03-5300.

Those with information can also call the Crime Stoppers line at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to an arrest, and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

