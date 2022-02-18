 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man wanted after larceny from pawn shop

  • 0
Deluxe Pawn

If you recognize the person in these surveillance video photos, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office or the 911 Communications Center. 

 HCSO

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a larceny at Deluxe Pawn in the Holiday Shopping Center on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Tim Compton said a man entered the store during normal business hours on Dec. 14 and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Compton said the man left the pawn shop without paying for the items.

If you recognize the person in the photos or know of the person's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 638-8751 or the 911 Communications Center.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Powdered baby formula recalled after complaints of contamination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert