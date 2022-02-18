Man wanted after larceny from pawn shop

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a larceny at Deluxe Pawn in the Holiday Shopping Center on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville.

Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Tim Compton said a man entered the store during normal business hours on Dec. 14 and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Compton said the man left the pawn shop without paying for the items.

If you recognize the person in the photos or know of the person's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 638-8751 or the 911 Communications Center.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.