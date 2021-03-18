Man wanted in Henry County found hiding in the woods

A man wanted by Henry County authorities was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was found hiding in the woods behind a home in Eden, NC.

Robert Lewis Callahan Jr., was also wanted by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals since December on an arrest warrant for a violation of the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry, a release from Rockingham County Lt. Kevin Suthard stated.

It was not made clear if the Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s interest in Callahan was related to the same violation.

When deputies pulled up to a house at 130 Odie Lane in Eden, Callahan ran out of the back of the house and was found after a brief search hiding in the surrounding woodline about 75 yards from the home, the release stated.

Callahan was taken into custody and jailed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under at $10,000 secured bond.

