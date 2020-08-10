You have permission to edit this article.
Man who died in Thursday crash identified
Staff report

The name of the driver who died in a crash Thursday night has been released.

Michael Leon Hall Jr., 33, of Bassett died at the scene of the wreck that happened at 11:25 p.m. Thursday on Fairystone Park Highway, just east of Route 653 (Mount Hermon Church Road), near Village Market Convenience Store, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

Hall had been driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla east on Va. 57 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Ford Escape head on. Hall was not wearing a seatbelt, the release states.

The Ford was driven by Larry O. Goard, 30, of University Place, Wash. Goard, who had been wearing a seat belt, was treated for injuries at an area hospital.

The VSP Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with Trooper E.W.L. Dillard’s investigation, which remains open.

