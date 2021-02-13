Martinsville deals with rage and grief: 'Either we learn to live together, or we die'

The scene was the most horrific in Martinsville in recent times. A disagreement that led to a shooting left a man dying in his twin sister’s arms, another man dead and a third man being chased in the parking lot by two shooters.
When the first police officer arrived and engaged those shooters in the parking lot of El Norteno Restaurant, they retreated back inside, leaving about 30 innocent employees and customers trapped by flying bullets with nowhere to go.
There was no time for the shooters to plan an escape or consider barricading themselves inside. No one waited for the Henry County S.W.A.T. team to arrive in its armored vehicle and to attempt negotiations.
Instead, a handful of officers from Martinsville, the Virginia State Police and Henry County stormed the restaurant, subdued the shooters and secured the building.
Once the area was safe, rescue workers attended to two people who were seriously wounded, while the two men lay dead inside the restaurant late that Friday night, Feb. 5.
Some friends and family members of the victims have pointed fingers at police for not being quick enough to give attention to those who were injured.
But Martinsville officers all wear body cameras, and the restaurant was equipped with surveillance cameras. Police have indicated there is ample evidence that makes it clear what happened.
The case has been turned over to the Virginia State Police and the flow of information has stopped. Nothing is being released to the public, not even the 911 calls.
The name of the first officer on the scene who returned fire at the two shooters in the parking lot -- a man deemed a hero by some -- has not been revealed. Police say at least one of the bullets from his gun struck one of the shooters.
“A number of citizens are talking about heroism of one officer,” Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner said at a council meeting four days after the shooting. “His actions probably saved many lives. We’ve got a real hero.”
Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady was in attendance at that meeting. Because one of his officers was involved in part of the shooting, he turned the entire case over to VSP investigators.
“I'm proud of my officers,” Cassady said after the meeting.
Still, there are many questions about why the shooting happened, how the scene unfolded and why a restaurant that had become a gathering place late at night was allowed to remain open in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Who were the wounded and what roles did they play? How did the shooters and victims know one another, and why were they drawing down on each other in a restaurant bar?
Why do police think that another gun battle at a convenience store down the street was related to the shootout El Norteno?
This case will go on for months, maybe years, before all those details are woven cohesively and coherently into a final narrative.
For now we are left with the threads of what we do know.
The shooters
Jamal Emun Jenkins, 24, of Collinsville admitted to possessing marijuana in 2019 and paid the $376 in fines and court costs the judge imposed.
Other than that, Jenkins had stayed fairly clear of the law until that Friday night that left him with facing a charge of first-degree murder. He will be in court in May with his Martinsville attorney, John Swezey.
Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, 20, of Martinsville did not even have a traffic ticket on his record before he was charged once with shooting in a public place causing injury and twice for malicious assault for his role at El Norteno.
Eggleston’s first court date is also in May, and he will be represented by a public defender.
The victims
Police have not released the names or the condition of the two people who were seriously wounded the night of the shooting. They were transported to Carilion Roanoke Medical Center, but we don't know how badly they were hurt, if they remain in the hospital and if they could face charges.
But the two dead men were identified as Keilo Anton Martin, 23 and Shavon Lamont Reid, 33, both of Martinsville.
Reid had been charged with first-degree murder 11 years ago in another bar shooting in Eden, N.C., where three men were shot and one died.
Reid, who was 21 at the time, spent about five years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Family and friends say Reid had turned his life around, obtained his barber’s license and ran the Kulture Kuts Barber Shop on the A.L. Philpott Highway, next door to the Peaceful Zion Baptist Church - not five minutes away from where he was shot and killed.
Keilo Martin’s mother described her son as the peacemaker on the night he died, trying to defuse an argument and getting caught-up in it.
It wasn’t the first time Martin was involved in trying to break-up a potentially deadly argument.
Four years ago Henry County Investigator J.K. Keller told Judge Marcus Brinks that a fight broke out at the funeral of a gang member at Carver Memorial Gardens, and Martin, who was 19 at the time, pulled out a .38 special five-shot revolver and fired shots over the heads of about 20 people involved in the brawl, causing them to stop fighting.
While Brinks suggested Martin’s actions might not have been the most appropriate, they were effective nonetheless - so he sentenced Martin to 30 days in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and reckless handling of a firearm and suspended all of that sentence. But he did take away Martin’s gun.
Seven months later, Martin was charged again with carrying a concealed weapon, this time a second offense, and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with all but 7 months suspended.
China Martin, his twin sister, described her brother as fun, goofy, very outgoing, a family man and a great father.
“He was just a good person,” she said. “He didn’t deserve it.”
'Spillover'
While investigators were pouring over the multitude of gun shell casings that littered the parking lot at El Norteno and collecting evidence inside the restaurant, a 911 dispatcher radioed Martinsville Police that a clerk at the Valero convenience store about a mile away had hit the panic alarm.
When police arrived, they learned gunfire was exchanged between the occupants in two vehicles, and then both sped away.
“It was scary, just scary,” a Valero clerk said several days later. “You can still see the bullet holes over there where they were shooting.”
Police got a description of the vehicles, and within minutes an officer radioed back that he was within site of a car that fit the description of one of the vehicles.
When the officer pulled over the car, he discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.
While Deangelo Howard continues to recover from his wounds in the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, U.S. Marshalls have been assigned the task of tracking down Ombae K. Johnson Jr., 20, of Blankenship Road in Martinsville.
Dasyne Akiese Hairston, 19, of Fourth Street in Martinsville turned himself in two days after the shooting.
These shots were fired just after 2 in the morning, and police would describe the Valero incident as a “ spillover” from the earlier shooting at El Norteno, the result of yet another argument.
Johnson already was wanted for failure to appear in Martinsville Circuit Court in January on a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery of a family member.
Then, on Feb. 8 Johnson was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on charges of carrying a concealed weapon after having been convicted of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana.
This was Hairston’s first recorded brush with the law.
Hairston and Johnson recently were athletes at Martinsville High School. Hairston was a star on the football and basketball teams. He was an All-Piedmont District selection as a running back and in 2018 helped the basketball team reach the Class 2 state tournament as a junior with a game-winning shot over Dan River. He graduated in 2019.
'Learn to live or die'
At a vigil in the El Norteno parking lot just four days after the shootings occurred, Martinsville Middle School Assistant Principal Ama Waller told the crowd that Keilo Martin was her cousin.
"I’m a graduate of Martinsville High School. It hurts me on so many levels to have to be out here to have to speak to people of all ages for such a tragic event, but I would be mad at myself if I didn’t take advantage of this opportunity,” Waller said. "As a family member, as an educator, as a product of this small but great city, we have to do better.
"You know better - you do better. It’s enough going on with the pandemic - just trying to deal with the social and emotional scars that come with that. We have to find a way to disagree respectfully.
"We’ve got to put the guns down and get on our knees and pray.”
Martinsville Council member Chad Martin scheduled a private, 3-hour event at the Sportsman Club on Fayette Street on Friday night, where neither media nor guns were allowed inside.
“Today is the day we let our burdens go,” Martin wrote in his invitation for concerned citizens to attend. “Today we let go of the stress, pain, and hurt … to start realizing what the answers are to heal this community.