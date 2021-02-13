Martinsville deals with rage and grief: 'Either we learn to live together, or we die'

The case has been turned over to the Virginia State Police and the flow of information has stopped. Nothing is being released to the public, not even the 911 calls.

The name of the first officer on the scene who returned fire at the two shooters in the parking lot -- a man deemed a hero by some -- has not been revealed. Police say at least one of the bullets from his gun struck one of the shooters.

“A number of citizens are talking about heroism of one officer,” Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner said at a council meeting four days after the shooting. “His actions probably saved many lives. We’ve got a real hero.”

Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady was in attendance at that meeting. Because one of his officers was involved in part of the shooting, he turned the entire case over to VSP investigators.

“I'm proud of my officers,” Cassady said after the meeting.

Still, there are many questions about why the shooting happened, how the scene unfolded and why a restaurant that had become a gathering place late at night was allowed to remain open in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.