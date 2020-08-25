Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: July 12

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
James Leonard Lamkin of Bassett was charged with DWI second offense. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a fine of $250, plus costs. The offense happened Sept 21, 2018, resulting in arrest Jan. 10, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of destruction of property with intent-damage at $1,000 or more against Aaron Chase Clayton of Stoneville, N.C. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 4, resulting in arrest Jan. 31.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of assault of law enforcement/Department of Corrections person against Landrick Marcus Daniels of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 2.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of forgery of public records, obtaining money under false pretense, and forgery-employ as true against Shane Douglas Mullins of Bassett. The offenses allegedly happened Feb. 18, resulting in arrest Feb. 26.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of attempted robbery of residence with a gun, use of firearm in a felony first offense, malicious assault-victim injured, abduction by force/intimidation, and malicious shooting/throwing in occupied building against Markese Decarlos White of Penhook.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of burglary at night to commit felony and grand larceny against Brad Elliott Rorrer in Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 6, resulting in arrest Dec. 20.
David Aaron Clark of Collinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 25 days suspended, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 18.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Heather Marie Ward of Eden, N.C. The offense allegedly happened May 17.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Alisha Danielle Brown of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 10, 2019, resulting in arrest Feb. 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Gerald Duane Cassell of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened July 13, 2019, resulting in arrest March 26.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, a charge of gun possession with schedule I-II drug and a charge of marijuana distribution against Patricia Beth Inman of Collinsville. The offenses allegedly happened March 30.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of possession/transportation of a weapon by violent felon, weapon/ammunition possession by felon and marijuana distribution (1/2 ounce-5 pounds) against Lamar Tyrell Niblett of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Aug. 26, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Brian Edward Janey of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 12, 2019, resulting in arrest Jan. 25.
A judge sent to circuit court two counts of schedule I-II drug possession against Elizabeth Ann Marsh of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened Dec. 22, 2018, resulting in arrest Jan. 22.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting third offense against Brandon Lee Moxley of Bassett. The offense allegedly happened Feb. 20.
Deonandre Hamlett Bradley of Martinsville pleaded guilty to destruction of property with intent-damage of $1,000 or more. He was sentenced to 1 year in jail, with the full term suspended, and ordered to pay a $100 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 2, resulting in arrest Feb. 20.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II drug against Terrance Antwan Penn of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 7, 2019.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge possession with intent to manufacture schedule I-II drug against Stacey Leon Moss of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 5.
Patrick County General District Court
Steven Leo Goff Jr. of Patrick Springs was found guilty of DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation, license suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Oct. 15.
Henry County Circuit Court
Victoria Mary Lewis of Martinsville pleaded guilty to two counts of delivering drugs to an inmate. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison, with 3 years and 7 months suspended, 2 years of probation, license suspended for 6 months and ordered to pay costs. The offenses happened April 2, 2019, resulting in arrest Sept. 25.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Alexander Chase Schaaf of Salem was found guilty of four counts of schedule I-II drug distribution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 5 years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offenses happened July 26. The judge dismissed but may later reopen two additional counts of schedule I-II drug distribution.
