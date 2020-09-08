Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: July 19

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of obtaining money under false pretense, credit card fraud and larceny-obtaining credit card number against Dakota Christopher Foley of Bassett.
A judge sent to circuit court charges of entering a structure to commit assault and battery and possession of burglary tools against Nicolas Giles Cameron of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened March 26.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of shoplifting against Tammie Marie Snuffer of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 24.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Amanda Kay Young of Martinsville.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI first offense against Toby Jacob Pritchett of Bassett.
Martinsville General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of schedule I-II drug possession against Michael Eugene Belcher of Knoxville, Tenn. The offense allegedly happened Nov. 23, resulting in arrest June 4.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI first offense against De’Arelajay Phillip Hodge of Stoneville, N.C.
Patrick County Circuit Court
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of assault and battery of a family member third offense against Michael Wayne Kessler of Martinsville.
Stephanie Meservey Long of Ararat pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to distribute imitation drug. She was sentenced to 2 years in prison, with the full term suspended, and 2 years of supervised probation. The offenses happened Sept. 12, 2018, resulting in arrest June 18, 2019.
Kevin Christopher Horn Jr. of Bassett was charged with possession of schedule I-II controlled substance. He pleaded no contest to an amended charge of unauthorized paraphernalia possession. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, ordered to complete drug program and to pay a $200 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 1, 2017, resulting in arrest Dec. 19, 2018.
Brenton Ray Smith of Ridgeway was found guilty of schedule I-II drug distribution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 4 years and 1 day suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $260 restitution, a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 28, 2018, resulting in arrest July 25, 2019.
