Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: July 26

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County General District Court

A judge sent to circuit court charges of bank robbery with a gun and use of firearm in a felony first offense against Jaylan Da’Quon Price of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened March 21.

A judge dismissed a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Gerald McKinley Lyons of Axton.

A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Michael Gene Webb of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 11.

A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Brandon Eugene Tipold of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened June 23, 2019, resulting in arrest July 9, 2019.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Gennevieve Radford McGhee of Ridgeway.