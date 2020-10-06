Martinsville, Henry County, Patrick County court reports: July 26

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County General District Court
A judge sent to circuit court charges of bank robbery with a gun and use of firearm in a felony first offense against Jaylan Da’Quon Price of Martinsville. The offenses allegedly happened March 21.
A judge dismissed a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle against Gerald McKinley Lyons of Axton.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Michael Gene Webb of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened Jan. 11.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of eluding police against Brandon Eugene Tipold of Ridgeway. The offense allegedly happened June 23, 2019, resulting in arrest July 9, 2019.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny-auto theft against Gennevieve Radford McGhee of Ridgeway.
A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of entering a house to commit assault and battery against Courtney Lynne Dalton of Axton.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to stop at an accident causing damage of $1,000 or more against Alberto Perez Justo of Collinsville. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 7.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of carrying a concealed weapon third offense against Patrick O’Leary of Bassett. The judge dismissed an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon second offense. The offense allegedly happened Dec. 4.
Xavier Lysander Waller of Martinsville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $250 fine, plus costs. The offense happened March 4.
Martinsville General District Court
Nicole Renee Hairston of Martinsville was found guilty of DWI first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with the full term suspended, license restricted for 1 year and ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 21.
Support Local Journalism
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of malicious wounding against Shakira Naiasia Lowe of Martinsville. The offense allegedly happened June 17.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of failure to return property valued at $500 or more to bailee against Karson William Foley of Stuart. The offense allegedly happened April 22.
A judge dismissed a charge of shoplifting third offense against Beverly Dorothy Hampton of Martinsville.
A judge sent to circuit court a charge of receiving/buying stolen goods valued at $200 or more against William Alonzo Vaughn of Martinsville. The judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of petty larceny. The offense allegedly happened Oct. 15, 2019, resulting in arrest May 29.
Patrick County General District Court
A judge dismissed a charge of grand larceny against Christopher Dwayne Hylton of Bassett.
Camden Stone Hall of Claudville pleaded guilty to DWI first offense. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with the full term suspended, 2 years of unsupervised probation, license restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and to pay a $300 fine, plus costs. The offense happened Feb. 29.
Henry County Circuit Court
Raekwon Keyon Manns of Stuart was found guilty of grand larceny, breaking and entering to commit larceny and four counts of obtaining money under false pretense. He was sentenced to a total of 60 years in prison, with 58 years suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $9,373 restitution. The offenses happened June 13, 2019, through June 19, 2019, resulting in arrest July 14, 2019.
A judge dismissed but later may reopen charges of grand larceny and breaking and entering dwelling to commit larceny against David Preston Clark of Collinsville.
Martinsville Circuit Court
Joshua Lamont Pritchett of Martinsville pleaded guilty to shoplifting third offense and two counts of oxycodone distribution. He was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison, with the full term suspended, 3 years suspended and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and, pay $406.12 restitution, plus costs. The judge dismissed an additional charge of oxycodone distribution. The offenses happened May 10, 2019, resulting in arrest March 13, 2020.
Patrick County Circuit Court
Jamal Antonio Wimbush of Bassett was found guilty of three counts of distribution of schedule I-II drug third offense and a charge of conspiracy to distribute schedule I-II drug. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison, with 70 years suspended, and 10 years of supervised probation. The judge dismissed a charge of abuse-neglect/endangerment and an additional charge of distribution of schedule I-II drug. The offense happened May 3, 2019, through May 9, 2019, resulting in arrest July 18, 2019.
Joseph W. Shaffer of Bassett pleaded guilty to two counts schedule I-II drug distribution. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison, with 3 years and 3 months suspended, 5 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, $225 restitution, plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 26, 2019, resulting in arrest July 11, 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!